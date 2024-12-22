Bihar Man Thrashed, Forced To Lick Spit. Cops File Case After Video Goes Viral

A video has gone viral showing a man being tortured by a group of three bullies inside a college campus in Bihar. They thrashed the victim with a stick and a belt, and made him do sit-ups holding his ears, showed the video shot at MSKB College in Muzaffarpur. He was also forced to lick spit from the ground, his mother has alleged.

A group of men and women watched this from a distance, but no one was seen intervening. The video showed the man trying to defend himself, but couldn't save himself from the repeated blows dealt by his attackers.

The accused, who are now on the run, filmed their brutal behaviour and shared it on social media.

An FIR was registered after the victim's mother lodged a written complaint, said an official, adding that they will be arrested soon.

His family got to know about the assault only after the video went viral on Facebook. His mother said the accused threatened to kill him at knifepoint, due to which he had kept quiet. But when asked about the video, he revealed everything and his mother went to the cops.

Detailing the horror her son went through, the mother said in her complaint that he had gone to Banaras Bank Chowk for household work when the accused dragged him to the field.

She said her son kept pleading with them, but that did not stop them. They kept beating him and forced him to do sit-ups and lick spit, said the mother. She also alleged that the accused snatched Rs 2,000 from him.