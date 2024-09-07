Befriending Strangers, Cyanide-Laced Drinks: Women Serial Killers Of Andhra Pradesh

The police have seized cyanide and other evidence from their possession.

They befriended strangers and offered them drinks which were mixed with cyanide to steal gold, cash and other valuables in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali district. Three women, the "serial killers" of Tenali, as claimed by the police, have murdered four people including three women.

The Andhra Pradesh police arrested Munagappa Rajini, Madiyala Venkateshwari and Gulra Ramanamma on Thursday. The police revealed that the victims would die shortly after consuming cyanide-laced drinks and then would steal their valuables.

The murders go back to June this year when the "serial killers" murdered a woman named Nagur B. They tried to kill two others but they survived, the police said.

Madiyala Venkateshwari is no stranger to committing crime. The 32-year-old woman used to work as a volunteer in Tenali for four years and later travelled to Cambodia where she was allegedly involved in cybercrime.

The police have seized cyanide and other evidence from their possession. They have also arrested a man who allegedly supplied cyanide to them.

The incident in Tenali brings back the bone-chilling memories of the Jolly Joseph cyanide killings in Kerala where a woman killed six people in 14 years.

Tenali Superintendent of Police, Satish Kumar, said that the women had confessed to the crimes. The police have warned people to be cautious and not befriend strangers easily.