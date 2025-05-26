Video: 3 Men Made To Sit On Andhra Highway As Cops Hit Them With Sticks

Three men, with their legs at full stretch, are made to sit in the middle of the road on Tenali highway in Andhra Pradesh. Scores of policemen surround them. The cops beat them up publicly to teach the men a lesson.

The three men - Victor, Babulal and Rakesh - are followers of a local don Laddu, who attacked constable Chiranjeevi in Aitanagar a month ago under the influence of drugs.

Ambati Rambabu, a YSR Party spokesperson, posted the video of the cops' brutality on X.

A cop, feeling the tip of the wooden stick, tests a mock strike against the man's feet. He then unleashes a big hit, the man, with his arms tucked into his sides, lets out a cry, shows the video.

He goes at it six times, with the man, unable to take the pain, finally withdrawing his feet. Upon being shouted at by the cop, he goes back to the original stance. The cop hits him the seventh time.

"Sorry, sir," the man shrieks. The cop motions him to sit right, and then lands yet another blow. Two more blows follow as the man continues to howl in pain. And then he is asked to move out.

The other two men await their turn.

The next man too, received 10 blows, shrieking "sir, sir sir" all through the ordeal.

At this point, another cop comes forward. Look at the stick, a man offers him a choice, he takes a new stick and then it all begins again.

As the man winces in pain, another cop comes forward and places his boot on his legs. The cop with the stick continues to rain blows on him even as he cries for help.