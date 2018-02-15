Before Bilateral Talks, Iran President Hassan Rouhani To Make A Pit Stop In Hyderabad The formal bilateral talks begin tomorrow when he is in New Delhi. He will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before his meeting with PM Modi.

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT India and Iran will be hoping to iron out issues particularly the slow progress on the Chabahar Port. New Delhi: Iran President Hassan Rouhani will arrive in India today for a three-day tour of the country. Mr Rouhani's visit comes a month after the Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu was here, indicating India's delicate balancing act. The president's first stop will be in Hyderabad where he will visit the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tomb. He will also address students and religious scholars at a series of functions in the city. He will also head for the Makkah Masjid to offer Friday prayers.





The formal bilateral talks begin on Saturday when he is in New Delhi. He will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before his meeting with PM Modi. He will also deliver a speech at the Observer Research Foundation later in the day.





India and Iran will be hoping to iron out several issues particularly the slow progress on the Chabahar Port which Iran feels has got stuck due to US pressure on countries and the latest set of sanctions on Iran.



India is already routing a consignment of 1.1 million tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar port. It is a critical trade route for India to the rest of Central Asia and is just 90 kms from Pakistan's Gwadar port, where the Chinese have invested heavily.



The oil and gas cooperation will be the other issue on the table. India imports oil and gas from Iran, but negotiations have been pending on the Farzad-B gas and oil fields in Iran's southern area, which India has expressed interest in.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said, "During the forthcoming visit of President of Iran, both sides would review the progress achieved in bilateral relations and also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest."



Iran will also be pitching for greater investment by India in Iran.







Iran President Hassan Rouhani will arrive in India today for a three-day tour of the country. Mr Rouhani's visit comes a month after the Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu was here, indicating India's delicate balancing act. The president's first stop will be in Hyderabad where he will visit the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tomb. He will also address students and religious scholars at a series of functions in the city. He will also head for the Makkah Masjid to offer Friday prayers.The formal bilateral talks begin on Saturday when he is in New Delhi. He will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before his meeting with PM Modi. He will also deliver a speech at the Observer Research Foundation later in the day.India and Iran will be hoping to iron out several issues particularly the slow progress on the Chabahar Port which Iran feels has got stuck due to US pressure on countries and the latest set of sanctions on Iran.India is already routing a consignment of 1.1 million tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar port. It is a critical trade route for India to the rest of Central Asia and is just 90 kms from Pakistan's Gwadar port, where the Chinese have invested heavily.The oil and gas cooperation will be the other issue on the table. India imports oil and gas from Iran, but negotiations have been pending on the Farzad-B gas and oil fields in Iran's southern area, which India has expressed interest in.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said, "During the forthcoming visit of President of Iran, both sides would review the progress achieved in bilateral relations and also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest." Iran will also be pitching for greater investment by India in Iran.