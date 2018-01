Banned notes worth crores, making up a "bed" of cash when stacked up, has been found at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The police had already counted Rs 97 crore before the big find surfaced in the media.The police named the owner of the house as Ashok Khatri, who has a money exchange business.The cash was in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which were demonetized by the government in November 2016."We received information of the presence of demonetised currency worth crores at a person's residential premises in Kanpur, a raid was conducted," said senior police officer AK Meena, adding that the counting was still on. The Reserve Bank of India and Income Tax officials have been informed, Mr Meena said.Mr Khatri and some others connected to him are being interrogated.