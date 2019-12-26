"Becoming A Meme," Wrote Twitter User On Pic Of PM Modi. He Responded...

PM Narendra Modi gave his nod of approval to the would-be meme.

A picture shared by PM Modi on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today responded to a Twitter user who predicted that a picture of the PM is on its way to becoming a meme. "This is becoming a meme," wrote the Twitter user, sharing a photograph that shows PM Modi trying to see the solar eclipse today with special glasses.

Giving his nod of approval to the would-be meme, PM Modi responded: "Most welcome....enjoy", finishing his tweet with a smiley.

PM Modi's lighthearted response to the meme-maker delighted Twitter. Here is how his followers responded to the tweet:

In fact, a few Twitter users immediately set to work, creating memes on the photo

The picture in question was shared by PM Modi on the microblogging website this morning. He wrote that he was enthusiastic "like many Indians" to see the solar eclipse but could not see the sun due to "cloud cover".

"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019," PM Modi wrote while sharing three pictures.

The annual solar eclipse began at 7.59 am this morning. In India, it was visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

