'Becoming A Meme,' Wrote Twitter User On Pic Of PM Modi. He Responded...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today responded to a Twitter user who predicted that a picture of the PM is on its way to becoming a meme. "This is becoming a meme," wrote the Twitter user, sharing a photograph that shows PM Modi trying to see the solar eclipse today with special glasses.

Giving his nod of approval to the would-be meme, PM Modi responded: "Most welcome....enjoy", finishing his tweet with a smiley.

PM Modi's lighthearted response to the meme-maker delighted Twitter. Here is how his followers responded to the tweet:

In fact, a few Twitter users immediately set to work, creating memes on the photo

The picture in question was shared by PM Modi on the microblogging website this morning. He wrote that he was enthusiastic "like many Indians" to see the solar eclipse but could not see the sun due to "cloud cover".

"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019," PM Modi wrote while sharing three pictures.

Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

The annual solar eclipse began at 7.59 am this morning. In India, it was visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.