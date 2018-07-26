'Locked Up For A Week, Attacked With Acid' By Husband, Family, Says Woman

The woman said she was thrown out of the home on July 17. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit has alleged she was held captive by her husband and in-laws for almost a week, beaten up and attacked with acid and hot oil, police said on Wednesday.

The woman said she got married almost a year ago.

In her complaint, she said that she was held hostage on July 9 and beaten up. Her neck was burnt using hot oil, fingers and toes were also attacked with acid. She was kept hungry and thirsty. After this, she was thrown out of the house on July 17.

According to Superintendent of Police Balendu Bhushan Singh, "On the complaint filed by the woman at Puranpur police station late last night, a case has been registered against her husband and in-laws."

"Since the allegations are very serious, the police is probing each and every aspect of the case and will then gradually proceed further."