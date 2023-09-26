'Beacon Of Talent': PM On Waheeda Rehman Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

PM Modi on Tuesday lauded actor Waheeda Rehman as a beacon of talent. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded actor Waheeda Rehman as a beacon of talent, dedication and grace who "embodies the best of our cinematic heritage", expressing delight at the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed on her.

"Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her," he said on X.

Waheeda Rehman, who made her debut 68 years ago and went on to act in cult classics such as 'Pyaasa' and 'Guide', was on Tuesday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.

"I'm doubly happy because it is Dev Anand's birthday. I think 'taufa unko milna tha, mujhe mil gaya'," Rehman told PTI on the birth centenary of her frequent collaborator.

