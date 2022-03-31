'Be Right Back After Puking': Momos With 'Gajar Ka Halwa' Shock Internet

The video of Gajar Ka Halwa momos is going viral on internet.

Momo is a popular snack in many parts of the country. The soft dumplings are a favourite for several people and please the tastebuds in every season.

So, when someone attempts an experiment with momos, those videos is watched keenly, especially on the internet. Some of the experiments are a hit, but others shock momo lovers.

Like the one currently doing the rounds on the internet. The video shows a man making a giant momo with gajar ka halwa, gulab jamun and kalakand. Yes, you read that right.

The video was posted on Twitter on Tuesday and since then, has been viewed more than 52,000 times.

Many people in the past have experimented with the steamed delight. Like ice-cube momos which were recently introduced by chef Ranveer Brar.

The latest video of the gajar ka halwa momos has invited a barrage of comments on Twitter, with a majority of users slamming it.

“Gajar ka halwa? Good!..Gulab Jamun?...Good!..Laddoo? Good!..All inside a momo?? Benefit of the doubt....The finishing touch with chocolate sauce dip?..nope too much!...I'll be right back after puking,” said a user.

“I would not eat this for the love of God!” added another.

However, some users expressed interest in tasting the “sweet momos”, hoping that it would not taste bad.

Momos have become very popular in India in recent years. Though momos trace their roots to Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan, the soft dumpling-like food is similar to what the Chinese call baozi and jiaoz.

In Tibet, where it is considered an unofficial national dish, momos come with various fillings. They are also steamed and fried and savoured with accompaniments like hot sauce that's made with tomatoes, garlic, ginger, dried chillies, oil and tossed and blended together.