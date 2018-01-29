Be Concerned About China's Growing "Unilateral Assertion," Says Ex-Diplomat Shyam Saran The challenge for diplomacy today is how to construct a foreign policy that respects political boundaries but also transcends them, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran said

The rise of China will be a defining challenge for India, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran said Jaipur: India should be concerned about the "inroads" China is making in its neighbourhood and must work more closely with countries like the US, Japan and Vietnam to counter Beijing's rise and "unilateral assertion", former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran has said.



The challenge for diplomacy today is how to construct a foreign policy that respects political boundaries but also transcends them, and brings about the commonality which is fundamental to the rational, cohesive security perspective that India should have, he said.



Mr Saran was speaking at a session on "India and the World" at the Jaipur Literature Festival yesterday. "We have to acknowledge the fact that China has emerged as a great power, whether it is in terms of its economic or military capabilities and even scientific and technological capabilities," he said.



The rise of China, he added, is going to be a defining challenge for India. "We need to be concerned about the inroads that China is making in our neighbourhood. There are roads coming up from Tibet in Nepal, linking up the East-West highway when the roads which link India with Nepal are not in good repair," he said.



The 71-year-old former diplomat, considered an expert on China, said bilateral ties will get further strengthened with a new government in Kathmandu. China might get a new consulate in Pokhara, he said. It might get a couple of banks in Tarari next to India's border.



"It is also building a huge project in Lumbini, the pilgrimage tourist spot," Mr Saran said. "So you will see a larger presence of China in Nepal and it is beginning to influence the domestic politics there, just as in Sri Lanka with respect to the Hambantota port. It is going to be the reality for several years whether we like it not," Mr Saran said.



He said his deep suspicion about the rise of China stems from Beijing's unilateral assertion and its disregard for other countries' concerns.



"I am deeply concerned at the implications of the rise of China... It is not so much about the rise of China as it is about the unilateral assertion. The unwillingness to consult, to take into account the concerns of other countries is what is worrying. We need to work with countries like Japan, Australia, the US and Vietnam to challenge this unilateralism," he said.



Noting that frontiers were becoming less and less important, Mr Saran said countries which can handle cosmopolitanism are going to be successful. "I am worried at the resurgence of parochial tendencies in India. But I have an innate optimism because of the plurality and diversity of India. No matter who tries to put a monochromatic frame over this country... is not going to succeed. It's the nature of India that has evolved over the centuries and is not a recent construct," Mr Saran said.



The Constitution of India, he asserted, is very much aligned to that sense of plurality.





