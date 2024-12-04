Who Is Pooja Sharma, Indian On BBC's 100 Most Inspiring Women List

Pooja Sharma, who has performed funeral rites for over 4000 people, has been named on BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women across the globe for the year 2024. Her name features alongside the likes of Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, actor Sharon Stone and Olympic athletes Rebeca Andrade and Allyson Felix.



Ms Sharma has been performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies in Delhi for the past few years.



While announcing the names of the 100 women, the British broadcaster noted that it acknowledges the toll this year has taken on women and that it celebrates those, who through their resilience, have been pushing for change. "The list also remains committed to exploring the impact of the climate emergency, highlighting climate pioneers who work to help their communities tackle its impacts," it added.



Who is Pooja Sharma?



Born on July 7, 1996, in the national capital, Ms Sharma comes from a middle-class family. She has founded an NGO, named Bright The Soul Foundation, which works towards the welfare of the marginalised communities, with an aim to inspire and empower people.



According to its official website, Ms Sharma lost her elder brother on March 12, 2022. He was "brutally murdered in front of her eyes due to a small argument." Ms Sharma performed the last rites by tying a turban on her head after nobody came forward to help them.



Over the past three years, she has performed the last rites for thousands of unclaimed bodies in India's capital city.



She has faced resistance from priests and her community since the role has traditionally remained reserved for men in the Hindu faith.



Ms Sharma, despite the backlash, has performed funerary rites for people from different faiths and religions to give everyone the dignity they deserve in death.



She often shares her work on several social media platforms and has close to 3.50 lakh followers on Instagram.



Ms Sharma's NGO also works towards environmental welfare, old age care, abandoned children and child education. They provide people with various necessary items free of cost.