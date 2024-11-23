Bastar Will Be Maoist-Free Very Soon, Says Chhattisgarh Minister Arun Sao

As many as 10 Maoists were killed in the encounter in Sukma. (Representational)

Hours after 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Friday said that by the efforts of the security forces Bastar will be maoist-free very soon.

"The security forces have one more achievement in Sukma. I want to thank the personnel from the security forces. After we formed the government, security forces conducted several operations even in tough terrains. By the effort of security forces, Bastar will be Maoist-free very soon and peace will be restored there and the region will come into the developmental path," Arun Sao told ANI.

Meanwhile, Kamlochan Kashyap, DIG South Bastar said a joint operation has been planned after getting information about the movement of a group of Maoists in the area.

"Since last week, we have been getting information that there is a movement of a group of Maoists. We planned a joint operation. Today morning, an encounter took place and we succeeded in eliminating 10 Maoists. We have also recovered AK-47s, SLR Rifles and other weapons," Kashyap told reporters.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended security forces for their 'indomitable courage' and 'dedication' after they successfully eliminated at least 10 Maoists under an operation in Sukma district.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this achievement by the security forces is commendable, as the state government continues its strong fight against Maoistsm , adhering to a policy of zero tolerance.

He reaffirmed that ensuring development, peace, and security in the Bastar region remains the top priority of his government.

"Displaying their indomitable courage, the security forces took major action against the Maoists in Sukma district this morning and killed 10 Maoists in an encounter. This success achieved by the soldiers is commendable. Our government is fighting strongly against Maoists by working on the policy of zero tolerance. Ensuring development, peace and security in Bastar is the top priority of our government," posted CM Deo Sai on X.

As many as 10 Maoists were killed in the encounter that broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday.

