Barbados Prime Minister Thanks PM Modi For Supply Of Covid Vaccines

India on January 19 said it will send vaccines under grant assistance to several countries.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the supply of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, saying he made it possible for more than 40,000 people in Barbados and tens of thousands elsewhere to receive first dose of Covishield.

"PM Modi @narendramodi made it possible for more than 40K persons in Barbados and tens of thousands elsewhere, to receive their 1st dose of COVISHIELD via Vaccine Maitri before receiving his. A genuine demonstration of generosity. Thank you and we wish you continued good health," Mr Mottley tweeted on Wednesday.

PM Modi @narendramodi made it possible for more than 40K persons in Barbados and tens of thousands elsewhere, to receive their 1st dose of COVISHIELD via #VaccineMaitri before receiving his. A genuine demonstration of generosity. Thank you and we wish you continued good health. https://t.co/1z1QGo6xQf — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) March 3, 2021

Responding to her tweet, PM Modi said, "Thank you PM @miaamormottley. Special friendship between our nations has always helped us bridge geographic distances. Vaccine Maitri is proud to support vaccination efforts of Barbados and other CARICOM countries."

In a major announcement, India on January 19 said it will send vaccines under grant assistance to several countries.

It has also supplied vaccines on commercial basis.

India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring anti-coronavirus vaccines.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.