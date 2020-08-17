2 CRPF Personnel, 1 Cop Killed In Terror Attack In J&K's Baramulla

Baramulla Attack: This is the third attack on security forces in last one week in Kashmir.

Three security personnel - two personnel of the (Central Reserve Police Force) and one cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police - were killed in the line of duty this morning in a terror attack in J&K's Baramulla district.

A joint team of the CRPF and J&K Police were on duty at a check post at Kreeri, said the officials, when some terrorists fired at them. The terrorists managed to escape after the attack.

"We have lost three jawans in the attack. Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot. We are confirming the details," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police.

This is the third attack on security forces in a week in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 14, two policemen were killed and another was injured after a police party came under attack from terrorists at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The attack was caught on CCTV, which suggested security lapses that allowed the terrorists to escape.

Earlier, a team of soldiers was attacked at Hygam in Srinagar-Baramulla Highway. One army jawan was injured in the attack.