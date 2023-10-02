'Bapu's Legacy Extends Far Beyond India': Chief Justice DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at a programme organised on Gandhi Jayanti in London

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today said Mahatma Gandhi's ideas have persisted over time as a tool of social change, non-violent ways of life and humanism. The Chief Justice of India was speaking at a programme organised on Gandhi Jayanti in London.

"In India, he is lovingly referred to as 'Bapu' which means 'father'. In a spiritual sense, he is a guiding light for all of us. His ideas have persisted over time as a tool of social change, non-violent ways of life and humanism," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

"Bapu's legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of India. His ideas have inspired countless individuals and people's movements around the world, transcending cultural and geographical barriers. His philosophy continues to influence and guide those who strive for a more equitable and just society," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The Chief Justice of India said Bapu's commitment to social justice and equality continues to "inspire us to fight against injustices".

"His unwavering belief in the inherent dignity and worth of every individual serves as a reminder that we must strive for a society where everyone is treated with fairness and respect. Bapu's vision of a more equitable and just society encourages us to challenge systems of oppression, advocate for the rights of marginalised communities, and work towards creating a society where everyone has equal opportunities and access to necessities," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

He said Bapu's lessons on sustainability are a guiding light for today's world. "As we face the pressing issue of climate change and environmental challenges, his emphasis on living in harmony with nature and practising sustainable lifestyles provides us with valuable guidance," the Chief Justice of India said.

"Bapu believed in the philosophy of 'plain living and high thinking', thus advocating for a lifestyle that is mindful of our impact on the environment. His ideas on sustainability remind us of the importance of contentment and responsible consumption, conservation of resources, and the need to protect the natural world for future generations," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

"As we remember and pay our tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, let us re-dedicate ourselves to upholding his principles and working towards a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world," he said.