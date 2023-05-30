Banks To Remain Shut For 12 Days In June: Check Full List

The RBI prepares a list of bank holidays each month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for this month. Banks will not operate for a total of 12 days in June across many states in the country. The holidays include all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

The RBI prepares a list of bank holidays each month. Bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festival being observed there or the notification of specific occasions in those states. The holidays are notified under three categories Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

According to RBI's bank holiday calendar for June 2023, banks will remain closed for six days on account of regional holidays this month. These include festivals like Kharchi Puja, Bakri Eid, and Raja Sankranti among others. Banks will also not operate on all Sundays and second-fourth Saturdays of June.

Hence, it is advised that if you are planning to visit your bank then view the RBI holiday calendar and plan your work accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. It must be noted that services like online banking and UPI will be available to customers even when the banks are closed on holidays.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for June 2023:

June 4: First Sunday

June 10: Second Saturday

June 11: Second Sunday

June 18: Third Sunday

June 24: Fourth Saturday

June 25: Fourth Sunday

National and Regional Holidays:

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti – Aizawl and Bhubaneswar.

June 20: Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra – Bhubaneswar and Imphal

June 26: Kharchi Puja – Agartala

June 28: Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha) – Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

June 29: Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha) – All except Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi, Mumbai, Naggpur, and Thiruvananthapuram.

June 30: Remna Ni/Id-Ul-Zuha – Aizawl, and Bhubaneswar.

In July, banks will remain shut for eight days due to regional holidays.