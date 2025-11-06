4 Brothers, All Armymen, Arrested For Assaulting Cops At Banke Bihari Temple

Four brothers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel deployed at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan and handed over to the military police for action, officials said on Wednesday.

All the accused are Army personnel, police said.

According to SP (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh, the incident occurred on Tuesday when the accused tried to exit the temple through the entry gate during morning prayers.

When police personnel stopped them, the four accused allegedly abused and assaulted the police staffers, tearing their uniforms, the officer said.

"The accused have been identified as Abhay Singh, Sanjay Singh, Nirbhay Singh, and Rahul Singh from Aliganj in Etah district. A case has been registered at Vrindavan police station," said the officer.

