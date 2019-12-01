Bank Notice Against Madhya Pradesh Speaker's Sons Over Unpaid Loans

Narmada Prasad Prajapati remained unavailable for a comment

A notice to recover unpaid loan dues amounting to Rs 42.22 lakh from the two sons of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati was published by a bank on Sunday.

Speaker Prajapati is a guarantor in two separate loan accounts belonging to his sons - Neer and Preetiraj.

The bank accounts were classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) by the Allahabad Bank branch in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the recovery notice published in a newspaper on Sunday, Neer has an outstanding loan amount of Rs 21.54 lakh and Preetiraj owes Rs 20.68 lakh to the bank.

The bank had issued notices to the brothers on August 13 and October 10 this year asking them to deposit the pending dues, and granted them 60-days' time to pay.

The speaker, a resident of Narsinghpur district, and his sons could not be contacted.