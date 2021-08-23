Bangle Seller Attacked In Indore Accused Of Molesting Minor, Case Filed

The incident took place on Sunday in Banganga area in Indore.

A bangle seller beaten up and robbed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly using a fake Hindu name, has been accused of molestation and sexual harassment and a police case has been filed against him.

Earlier on Monday, three men were arrested for the attack on the 25-year-old. Late in the evening, a case was filed against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO on the complaint of the girl, a student of Class 6.

After Sunday morning's attack, the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "If a man hides his name, caste and religion then bitterness comes in," adding that the incident should not be given "communal colour".

"He was using a Hindu name, though he belonged to a different community. He also had two different Aadhaar cards... he was selling bangles which our daughters wear and apply henna during sawan (monsoon)... that's how the altercation started," the minister said.

In the video of the attack that was widely circulated, a group of men were seen challenging the bangle seller in the market. They empty his bag of bangles, inviting onlookers to help themselves. Then they abuse him and start thrashing him, raining punches and kicks. The 25-year-old was also allegedly robbed of Rs 10,000 by his assailants during the incident. A case was filed after hundreds held a protest outside the police station.

This evening, the police said the man has been accused of molesting a young girl in in the same locality. This incident also took place on Sunday, but the complaint came later as the girl was embarrassed, the police said.

The man had molested her when her mother had gone inside the house to fetch money. She has also accused him accused him forgery and fraud, the police said, quoting from the complaint.

The man had introduced himself as Golu, the son of Mohar Singh, was later found to be called Tasleem Ali. He possessed three separate voter ID cards, she said in her complaint. The police have appealed to the people not to react to the social media posts on the attack.

"We are keeping a watch on such social media posts. Stringent action will be taken against them," said Ashutosh Bagri, a senior police officer in Indore East police station.

Indore's District Collector, meanwhile, said that some banned organisations have been found to be disturbing the communal harmony in Indore after the incident.

"They are under surveillance. It has also been found that activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had come to Indore and instigated the youths for such incidents. A case had been registered against the people who led the protest outside the Central Kotwali police station. Police have been investigating the matter. Some names of PFI and SDPI workers have come fore, a case will be registered against them, too," he said.