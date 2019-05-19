Bangladeshi, Who Mistakenly Crossed Over To India 23 Years Ago, To Return

Azbdar Peada, 55, had accidentally crossed over to India from Bangladesh 23 years ago. (Representational)

A Bangladeshi man with mental disabilities, who had crossed over to India accidentally over two decades ago, finally met his family in a jail in Assam's Tezpur on Sunday, officials said.

Fifty-five-year-old Azbdar Peada had accidentally crossed over to India from Bangladesh 23 years ago, they said.

Mr Peada is fit now and would leave for Bangladesh next month, the officials of Tezpur Central jail said.

His brother, Iqubal Peada, 28, who was a toddler at that time, after years of rigorous search finally managed to trace his elder brother to Tezpur Central Jail in Assam and met him on Sunday morning.

It was an emotional moment for both the siblings and Iqubal Peada thanked Indian authorities for providing treatment to his elder brother.

"Mother told me that my brother was a mental patient and he was missing for the last 23 years," Iqubal Peada said.

"When I was a small boy, he somehow entered India. I am happy to see him fully fit now and he spoke to me at length," Iqubal Peada added.

"I want to go to my native place. I am eagerly waiting to meet my mother and other family members," Azbhar Peada said.

A resident of Satkhira district in Khulna division, Azbhar Peada had gone missing around 23 years ago. His parents Abdul Karim Peada and Momena Khatun searched but failed to find him.

Azbhar Peada, after accidentally crossing over to India, had stayed in Assam for some years, and then he was caught in the state's Dhemaji district on July 1, 2015.

He was convicted and sent to jail for two years on November 16, the same year, under various sections under various sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

He served his sentence till December 30, 2017 and he was sent to Tezpur Central Jail the following day so that he could be deported to Bangladesh.

Since Azbhar Peada could provide any information about his home due to his mental disabilities, he was kept there.

The authorities of the jail then started treating him for his illness. Azbhar Peada responded to the treatment and became well.

After tracing the whereabouts of his elder brother, Iqubal Peada, who is an established businessman now, contacted Bangladeshi social worker Amalendu Das to help meet Azbhar Peada and bring him back home.

Amalendu Das then contacted Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati, for the necessary support.

The Superintendent of Tezpur Central Jail, Mrinmay Dawka, said that Azbhar Peada will be allowed to leave the jail next month as soon as the necessary paper works are complete.

