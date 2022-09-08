Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Offers Prayers At Ajmer Dargah In Rajasthan

According to protocol there was no other devotee on the dargah premises.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday afternoon paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

She reached the shrine amid tight security arrangements.

Saiyad Kalimuddin, a khadim at the shrine, said a "chadar" was offered on behalf of Prime Minister Hasina, and prayers were performed for peace and prosperity in both countries. She spent nearly an hour in the dargah.

According to the protocol, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the market in its vicinity was closed.

Before leaving the city, Prime Minister Hasina stayed for some time at the circuit house.

Earlier, Prime Minister Hasina along with her delegation reached the Jaipur international airport in a special aircraft.

She was received by state Education Minister BD Kalla and top officials.

Folk artistes performed dance to welcome her at the airport. She could not stop herself and danced with the artistes at the airport.

The delegation stayed for a while in the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

