Bangkok Flight Lands In Delhi After Husband-Wife Fight Onboard: Report

A Lufthansa flight, headed to Bangkok, was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday after an argument broke out between a couple onboard, sources said. The flight which took off from Munich had to land at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on Wednesday morning after the pilots alerted air traffic control about the unruly passengers.

A dispute began between a German man and his Thai wife which led to a loud altercation on board, reports said. The wife also sought the pilot's help, claiming she was "threatened" by her husband's behaviour.

Soon after, the Lufthansa flight no LH772 sought permission to land at IGI. The flight had first sought permission to land at a Pakistan airport, but that request was denied. Once the flight landed, the husband was taken off the flight and handed over to airport security, sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The man has apologised to the airport authorities while security officials are in contact with the German embassy about the incident, they said. The Delhi police and paramilitary force CISF are still at the scene. A decision is being made on whether the man will be handed over to Indian security agencies or returned to Germany.

The Lufthansa plane will take off for Thailand once its tyres cool off, sources added.