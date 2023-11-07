Techie Stole 133 Laptops, 19 Phones, Other Gadgets From Paying Guesthouses, Arrested

The techie has been arrested along with his accomplices (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 133 laptops, 19 mobile phones, and four tablets worth Rs 75 lakh from paying guest accommodations for tech employees in Bengaluru, the city's top cop B Dayananda said. The accused has an degree in computer science.

The accused, who earlier worked at an IT company, used to visit paying guest and bachelor accommodations and steal laptops and mobile phones from there.

Along with him, two others who used to get these stolen electronic items from him and sell them have been arrested.

"All the three have been arrested and are in judicial custody. Nearly eight cases of central division have been detected. We are also verifying from other police stations about all the places from where he stole," B Dayananda said.

He also said the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru busted a major betting racket by raiding 11 places and arresting 13 people involved in it.

In this connection, 11 cases have been registered by the police, who have recovered over Rs 10 lakh from them.

