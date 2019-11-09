8th Edition Of Bangalore Literature Festival: Know Key Highlights Of Literary Fest

BLF 2019: 8th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival is on November 9-10.

The eighth edition of the two-day Bangalore Literature Festival is taking place at the Lalit Ashok today and tomorrow with over 200 participating authors and speakers including Devdutt Patnaik, Pankaj Kapur, Rohini Nilekani, William Dalrymple, Ramachandra Guha, Lisa Ray, Mark Tully, Vikram Sampath among others. The Bangalore Lit Fest, which is a community-funded event, commemorates the literary diversity by bringing local, national and international authors on one stage. One can register for the Bangalore Literature Festival online for free on this link. A one-time registration is sufficient for the entire event and there is no need to carry a print out of the registration. The timings for Bangalore Literature Festival are from 10 am to 9 pm. Bangalore Literature Festival began in 2012 to create a compelling space for engaging and thought-provoking discussions on literature and life.

Here's a look at this year's highlights of Bangalore Literature Festival:

This year, Bangalore Literature Festival is celebrating Kannada writer and playwright Girish Karnad's work and life. There will be writing workshops, a buzzing bookstore, reading nooks, interactive literary installations, open-mic platforms, among others highlights. The sessions are on a range of topics including saint Kabir, climate change, terror attack, Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Jawahar Lal Nehru's legacy, the power of realism among others. A book prize called the Atta Galatta-Bangalore Literature Festival Book Prize will be given to honour the best of English fiction, non-fiction and Kannada writing. The authors and speakers are from various walks of life. Personalities like singer, songwriter Lucky Ali, acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi, actor Gulshan Grover, British author and sci-fi novelist Ian McDonald, former Australian cricket umpire Simon James Arthur Taufel and Kenyan writer Wanjiru Koinange are among the illustrious list of speakers.

