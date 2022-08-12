Migrant Labourer Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir

This comes a day after four soldiers were killed in action in Rajouri.

A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore, police said today.

The attack took place around midnight at Soadnara Sumbal in Bandipore.

After being shot, Mohd Amrez, a resident of Bihar's Madhepura, was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez, r/o Madhepura, Besarh, Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," tweeted Kashmir Zone police.

This comes a day after four soldiers were killed in action and one was injured in an attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

"Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, Rifleman Lakshmanan D and Rifleman Nishant Malik succumbed to their injuries making the supreme sacrifice while neutralising 2 terrorists on a suicide attack. We condole their loss and pray for strength for their family member," the army said in a release yesterday.

Last week, Mohammad Mumtaz, a migrant worker from Bihar, was killed and two others were injured during a terrorist attack in Pulwama.