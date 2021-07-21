Woman, 50, Found Dead With No Clothes In Forest In UP: Police

The family members of the woman have alleged rape before murder, police said. (Representational)

The body of a 50-year-old woman was found naked with hilt mark injuries in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Tuesday.

The family members of the woman have alleged rape before murder.

The victim had taken some goats for grazing in a forest on Monday, police official Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said, adding her body was found in a pool of blood around midnight.

A case of murder was registered against unknown persons and the body was sent for postmortem.

The police would be in a position to frame additional charges after the autopsy report.