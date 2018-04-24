Ban Porn To Stop Rapes, Says Minister In Madhya Pradesh Government

Bhupendra Singh, the state home minister, said he is considering a ban on porn to check rape and molestation cases. "We think the reasons for the rising number of child rape and molestation cases are porn. We are contemplating of banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will approach the centre in the matter," he told news agency ANI.
The three Karnataka BJP lawmakers, Lakshman S Savadi, CC Patil and J Krishna Palemar, had to resign as ministers after the video clip of them watching porn made headlines. But their rehabilitation was swift. They were party candidates in 2013 and this time too, they have been scored a place on the list of BJP candidates contesting the May 12 elections.
MP Home Minister, BJP Leader Bhupendra Singh: Pornographic websites behind rising cases of rapes, 'porn sites are provoking sexual crimes in the country.— Samar (@Samar_Anarya) April 24, 2018
BJP: Gives ticket to all 3 of its MLA caught watching porn in Karnataka assembly. https://t.co/dKUwYGYykg
The government is on the backfoot amid nationwide anger after a spurt in child rapes this year. It started with the gang-rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in the first week of January. The girl was kept in a local temple, drugged, starved and raped repeatedly before being killed.