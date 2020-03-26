Ban On International Flights Extended To April 14 Over Coronavirus Crisis

Coronavirus: India is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

International flights will remain banned till April 14, the government announced today amid a complete national lockdown to fight coronavirus.

A week long ban imposed last week has been extended, the civil aviation ministry said. The ban will not apply to cargo flights or those specially permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviaion.

Domestic flights have been banned till March 31.

Trains, metros, inter-state buses and all public transport has been banned to check the spread of the disease, which has infected over 600 in India.

Worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the aviation industry due to the stringent border controls by countries and a travel ban on foreigners to contain the virus.

The virus, which originated in China's Wuhan district in December, has taken more than 18,000 lives and infected over 4 lakh.