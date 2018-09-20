Short-Range Ballistic Missile Test-Fired From Odisha Amid Heavy Rain

The missile, developed by the DRDO, was launched from a mobile launcher (Representational)

An indigenously developed surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile was test-fired from the Odisha coast today amid heavy rains, official sources said.

The sophisticated missile was test launched from launch pad-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, near Odisha at about 1:35 pm.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was launched from a mobile launcher.

"It is a solid fuelled short-range missile fitted with inertial navigation system," the sources said.

It is a quick reaction, all-weather, all-terrain, highly accurate battlefield support tactical weapon system, the sources said.

Various tracking radars as well as electro-optic equipment are engaged to track and monitor the missiles trajectory.

Prior to the missiles test launch, 4,494 people residing within 2 km radius of the launch pad No.-3 at Chandipur were temporarily evacuated to nearby shelters in the morning, officials said.

A district revenue official said, "As a safety measure, 4,494 people residing in five villages adjacent to the missile launch site were temporarily shifted by the district administration to nearby two shelters with compensation."

They returned to their houses after getting clearance from ITR authorities soon after the test was over, the official said.