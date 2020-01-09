Have Told Chief Minister I Don't Wish To Be Guardian Minister: Congress Leader

Balasaheb Thorat said he had other responsibilities as the chief of the state Congress.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said on Thursday that he had told Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he did not want the post of guardian minister of Kalhapur.

In Maharashtra, ministers are given the charge of a district each.

Talking to PTI, Mr Thorat said he had other responsibilities as the chief of the state Congress and leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

"We got 11 guardian minister posts in the power sharing agreement with the NCP and the Shiv Sena. I have other responsibilities. I had already declared that I do not wish to be a guardian minister. I have told it to CM," he said.

"The Congress has 12 ministers. Minister of State Vishwajit Kadam seems to be left out (from the guardian ministers'' list)....The responsibility of guardian minister can go to him, " Mr Thorat added.

Asked about rumours that Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar was not happy with his portfolios, he said, "Wadettiwar was to get the Relief and Rehabilitation department, but that went to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Rathod and earthquake rehabilitation was left for Wadettiwar."

"The mistake will be rectified," he added.

Mr Wadettiwar has been allotted the Other Backward Classes and Socially and Economically Backward Class portfolio as well.