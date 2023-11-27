Balaji S Srinivasan: All About Indian-American Entrepreneur Praised By PM Modi

Mr Srinivasan is the author of the best-selling book "The Network State"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X, formerly Twitter praised Indian-American entrepreneur and investor Balaji S Srinivasan for his optimism about India's investment climate. PM Modi restated the country's dedication to promoting innovation and welcoming global investments.

"I love your optimism and will add - the people of India are trendsetters and trailblazers when it comes to innovation. We welcome the world to invest in our nation. India won't disappoint," PM Modi said, responding to Mr Srinivasan's post on why he is investing in India and Indians.

PM Modi's remarks came in response to a post on X which called India an ancient civilisation that is simultaneously like a startup country.

Mr Srinivasan said that he sees the growth potential in India because "it helps build up Bharat, and because a strong and self-sufficient India is good for the world".

The angel investor's remarks conveyed optimism about the economic future of the nation and demonstrated confidence in the investment and growth opportunities within the Indian market.

Who is Balaji S Srinivasan?

Balaji S Srinivasan, a notable Silicon Valley investor and entrepreneur, formerly served as the Chief Technology Officer of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and held the position of a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. He played an early investment role in various technology companies and cryptocurrency protocols. Additionally, Srinivasan is a co-founder of several companies that were later acquired.

He co-founded Earn.com (acquired by Coinbase), Counsyl (acquired by Myriad), Teleport (acquired by Topia), and Coin Center. Serving as the CTO at Counsyl, a genomics startup that originated in a Stanford dorm room, the company conducted testing for four per cent of all US births.

After a decade in genomics, with five years at Counsyl, he transitioned away from an executive role in November 2012 to explore other areas of technology.

Mr Srinivasan, the author of the best-selling book "The Network State," outlines how to construct the successor to the nation-state concept he refers to as the "network state."

With degrees in Electrical Engineering (BS/MS/PhD) and an MS in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University, he also served as a lecturer in the Departments of Statistics and Computer Science at Stanford.

In 2017, he was considered for the position of leading the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) in the Donald Trump administration, a crucial federal agency for the drug and pharmaceutical industry.

In 2021, Mr Srinivasan, in collaboration with Naval Ravikant, invested in Koo, a microblogging platform positioned as India's response to X (formerly Twitter). Active on X, he boasts over 9.62 lakh followers on the platform.



