'Balaji Devotees Have Patience': Chief Justice Counsels Petitioner

Chief Justice NV Ramana pointed out that his family too was a Balaji devotee

Stop threatening the Supreme Court registry to list the matter, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told a petitioner who moved the court seeking an urgent hearing on the alleged irregularities in puja rituals at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near Tirupati.

The top judge counselled the petitioner that as Lord Balaji's devotee he ought to show more patience.

"You are a Lord Balaji devotee. Balaji devotees have patience. You have no patience," Chief Justice Ramana said.

"Repeatedly approaching Supreme Court registry. Every day threatening the registry to list the petition. You threaten them that "list the matter or I will die". You cannot do it like this. Maintain the sanctity of the institution," he added.

The top judge pointed out that his family too was a Balaji devotee.

"Me, my brother, my sister, we are all Balaji devotees," Chief Justice Ramana underlined.

Petitioner Srivari Dadaa had argued that the issue concerned fundamental rights, but the top court refused to be drawn into how pujas are to be conducted.

"Can we interfere in puja and how it's to be conducted? How many people will attend a puja is a fundamental right? Will this court get into how pujas are to conducted?" the Chief Justice questioned the petitioner.

Thereafter, the Chief Justice asked the petitioner where he was from.

Upon learning that the man is from Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Justice switched to Telugu and spoke to him. "We heard you. We will hear the other side. Do not be impatient," he told him.

Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli were also part of the bench.

Turning his attention, the Chief Justice asked the counsel for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam as to what action has been taken on the memorandum given by the petitioner.

The matter has been listed for October 6.