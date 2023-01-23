Uddhav Thackeray Shares Throwback Photo On Father's Birth Anniversary

Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926, in Pune

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today shared a throwback photo of his father, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, on his 97th birth anniversary.

In the picture, uploaded on Twitter, Bal Thackeray is seen sharing the frame with his son Uddhav Thackeray and grandson Aaditya Thackeray.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Shiv Sena founder on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bal Thackeray in a Twitter post saying that he will always cherish the interactions he had with the Shiv Sena founder. “Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare,” the tweet read.

Aaditya Thackeray remembered his grandfather and shared a few old pictures with him on Twitter. In the album, a young Aaditya Thackeray is sitting next to Bal Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes to Bal Thackeray. Mr Shinde also marked the 126th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Several photos were shared by the official Twitter handle of the chief minister where he is seen paying respect to Bal Thackeray and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Honourable Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as well as freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his birth anniversary today paid tribute to his memory by offering floral tributes to his image,” the tweet read.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray's faction) leader Sanjay Raut also remembered Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary.

He died at the age of 86 in 2012 in Mumbai.