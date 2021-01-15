BSP Won't Forge Any Alliance In UP, Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: Mayawati

Mayawati has promised "free COVID-19 vaccines for all" if her party is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh

On her 65th birthday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday announced that her party will not forge any alliance for the upcoming State Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"BSP will not forge any alliance with any political party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will contest the elections in all Assembly constituencies on its own," Mayawati told ANI.

She asserted that just like 2007, the BSP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh on its own next year.

"I have never compromised with principles for the sake of getting power. All our party workers must unitedly start preparing for these elections," she said.

The BSP chief further promised "free COVID-19 vaccines for all" if her party is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on coronavirus vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, Mayawati said, "BSP welcomes the government's decision to start COVID-19 vaccination drive and requests the central and state governments to provide the vaccine free of cost to every citizen."

Responding to the ongoing farmers' agitation against farm laws, she said that the BSP has urged the central government to accept all the demands of the farmers.

As it is Mayawati''s birthday today, she has urged the members and workers of her party to celebrate it as ''Jankalyankari Diwas'' (Public Welfare Day) by helping poor and needy victims of COVID-19.