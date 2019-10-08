Badrinath Temple In Uttarakhand To Be Closed For Public From November 17

Badrinath or Badrinarayan Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The portals of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand will be closed to the public for winter. The ancient shrine will be closed on November 17.

"Portals of the temple will be closed on November 17 for the winter season," said Chief Priest Ishwari Prashad Nambudiri in a public announcement.

The closure of the Badrinath shrine marks the end of the Char Dham Yatra season. However, the devotees can pay respect to the presiding gods of these temples at various locations where they are worshipped during the winter months.

The temple and town form one of the four Char Dham and Chota Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

