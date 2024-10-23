Court Seeks Update On Action Taken Against Errant Cops In Badlapur Rape Case

Bombay High Court has been supervising the probe into the Badlapur sexual assault incident. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government about action taken against the erring police officials for lapses in lodging an FIR and probing the alleged sexual assault on two minor girls at a school in the Badlapur area of Thane district.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted that a departmental inquiry has been set up against the errant Badlapur police officials.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that as per the departmental inquiry, charges of dereliction of duty have been found against one officer.

"A report has been forwarded to the commissioner of police for necessary action," Saraf said.

Two girls - aged four and five - were sexually abused inside the toilet of the school in Badlapur by a male attendant in August.

While the case was being inquired by the Badlapur police, the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the case following a public outcry over serious lapses in the police investigation.

The male attendant was arrested but was later shot dead in a shootout by police.

The HC took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the (sexual assault) incident and has been supervising the probe into it.

The bench on Wednesday posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

"On the next date, we shall be informed about the action taken against the erring officers attached to Badlapur police station," the court said.

Last month, the HC also ordered a committee to be set up for a study on the issue of safety and security of children in schools and other educational institutions.

On Wednesday, the court said that if the committee submits its report by the next date of the hearing, then the same shall also be placed before it.

Saraf told the court that all steps have been taken towards the welfare of the two victims.

"The compensation amount under the state government's Manodhairya scheme (for victims of sexual assault) has been disbursed," Saraf said.

