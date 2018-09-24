Rescue Ships Nearing Stranded Navy Officer Amid Dying Battery Concerns

Commander Abhilash Tomy suffered back injury after storm hit his tiny sail boat.

Navy officer Abhilash Tomy, who is stranded in the Indian Ocean near Australia after being injured during a sailing race, will soon be rescued, a top Navy officer said. A multinational operation is underway to rescue Commander Tomy, who suffered a spinal injury and is immobile. His communication devices are running out of charge and he is barely responding to texts.

"An Australian naval ship and a French fishing ship are closest to Tomy's location. Some civilian and naval aircraft have also been mobilised. He is expected to be rescued soon," Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Western Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, told reporters.

Irish sailor Gregor McGuckin, whose boat was also badly damaged in the storm, is also not very far from the officer.

The French vessel Osiris, which is said to be at an hour's distance from the naval officer, is facing hostile weather -- strong winds and eight-metre-high waves. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says that the mission is going to be a "difficult one". Progress is slow and steady. Before the big evacuation, the French ship plans to send inflatable boats to the officer with first aid kit and water.

"He is in touch through text messages with the (race) organisers. We will come to know about his exact health condition after we meet him," Vice Adm Luthra said.

According to the latest update on the the Golden Globe Race's website, Commander Tomy had iced tea, was vomiting and suffering from "chest burning".

Commander Tomy's vessel was hit by a vicious storm mid-way across the south Indian Ocean while taking part in the Golden Globe Race, which is among the toughest races on earth. His one-man sail boat, the Thuriya, lost its mast in an intense storm. The boat rolled completely in a storm on Friday with wind speeds of 130 km and 10-metre-high waves. The 39-year-old officer suffered a back injury and has been sporadically communicating through text messages.

Yesterday, an Indian Navy P-8 reconnaissance aircraft managed to spot Commander Tomy's boat located approximately 5,020 km due south from Kanyakumari.

At the moment, an Indian Navy frigate and tanker, an Australian Navy frigate, a French fisheries vessel and the boat of another sailor participating in the race are all attempting to reach him.

"Commander Tomy responded by ping on EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) as the aircraft was flying over him," the Defence spokesperson said.

His rescue is being monitored at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at Melbourne, Australia.

The first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2013, Commander Tomy was the only Indian participating in the race that involves a gruelling 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe. He was in third position in the race and has sailed over 10,500 nautical miles in the last 84 days, since the race started on July 1.