Bad Diesel? 19 Cars In Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Convoy Break Down

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's convoy ran into trouble on Thursday after all 19 vehicles broke down one after the other, leaving the road looking more like a scrapyard than a VIP route.

The Chief Minister was visiting Ratlam when the SUVs began jerking and stalling one after another, forcing drivers to push them off road.

As authorities scrambled to arrange for a replacement fleet for the stranded Chief Minister, they also assessed the possibility of a possible diesel adulteration at a local petrol pump where all the vehicles had stopped for refuelling.

"The issue began with one or two vehicles, but soon all of them came to a halt," said Shubham Verma, a driver from the convoy. "We had filled over 350 litres of diesel from a local petrol pump. When we confronted the staff, they denied any possibility of contamination. But a local resident showed us a bottle filled from the same pump - it had visible layers of diesel and water."

The Food and Civil Supplies Department collected samples and confirmed the presence of water in the fuel available at the station.



"We are investigating the matter. We cannot specify the exact quantity of water at this stage, but we are checking the stock and will submit a detailed report to the Ratlam Collector," Food Department officer Anand Gole said.

He added that the petrol pump is being sealed for now.



Officials from the administration and the Food Department are now examining fuel stock and pump records. The petrol pump's sales officer declined to comment on the matter, saying he was "not authorised" to speak.

As Mr Yadav's convoy came to a halt, officials quickly arranged for a replacement fleet from Indore. The new set of vehicles arrived on time to ferry the Chief Minister to the Regional Industry Skill and Employment Conclave 2025 at Polo Ground.

The Chief Minister's visit remained unaffected but the incident highlighted serious lapses in fuel quality control.