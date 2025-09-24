Backbone Of Combat Fleet, MiG-21 Set To Retire From IAF On September 26

The legendary Russian-origin MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet for over six decades, are finally set to retire from the IAF on September 26.

The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to No. 23 Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers," will be given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force Station.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, will be among those present on the occasion here on Friday.

The official culmination of MiG-21 operations is set for September 26 with a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning event in Chandigarh, where the iconic fighter jet was first inducted in 1963, marking the closure of a historic chapter in India's air power.

A full dress rehearsal for this ceremony was held at the IAF station here on Wednesday.

The MiG-21 fighter jets used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time. After its first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to boost its overall combat prowess.

The fighter jets were the dominant platforms during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Earlier, the IAF's MiG-21 fighter jets made their last operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Bikaner, a month ahead of the formal retirement ceremony slated here on Friday.

