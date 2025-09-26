Advertisement
What Next For Retired MiG-21 Fighter Jets? Explained In 5 Points

Six decades after they were inducted, the Indian Air Force's workhorse, the legendary Russian-origin MiG-21 fighter jets, finally retired at a mega event in Chandigarh

Read Time:1 min
The last of the IAF's legacy fighter jet, MiG-21, retired today
New Delhi:

It's a bittersweet day for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as its legacy fighter jet, the MiG-21, retires. The Russian-origin fighter jet's induction in the early 1960s catapulted the IAF into the jet age. Where will the retired jets be kept? We discuss.

Here's your 5-point cheatsheet to this big story

  1. While nothing is confirmed, it would not be a surprise to see a MiG-21 at the Air Force Museum in Delhi's Palam in the near future.

  2. Many of the retired jets would be headed to museums across the world. Some reports say a few MiG-21s may be maintained in flying condition to be used as a ceremonial vintage squadron.

  3. Whether it would be the upgraded MiG-21 Bison or an older version that will continue flying as part of a vintage squadron remains to be seen.

  4. The MiG-21 used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time. After its first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to boost its overall combat prowess.

  5. Six decades later, they are given a huge farewell at Chandigarh air base. The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is the closest successor to the MiG-21.


MiG-21, MiG-21 Retirement, MiG-21 IAF
NDTV News
