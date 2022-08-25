Baby In One Hand, Rickshaw In Other: Story Of Jabalpur Man Moves Internet

Rajesh carries his toddler son in one hand while driving a cycle rickshaw.

Raising a family is not an easy job. To successfully overcome the challenge, people have to toil really hard. The story of a cycle rickshaw puller in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is an inspiration in this regard. Rajesh carries his toddler son in one hand while driving a cycle rickshaw on the streets of the city. A video of the man's hard work is going viral on social media where users have come forward to help him.

The man leaves the house every day, carrying his son on the shoulder. The infant sleeps in between but the father works hard to earn a livelihood and provide food to his family.

Rajesh roams across Jabalpur looking for passengers and after getting a ride, he drives a rickshaw with one hand to take them to their destination.

Twitter users were moved by the strong resolve shown by the rickshaw puller.

"He definitely needs help. Its unsafe and sad," said one user. "Is there a way to help him?" asked another.

Rajesh has two sons - he leaves the elder one at home and performs his duty while carrying the little one with him.

