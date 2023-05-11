Rahul Gandhi Thanks 'Babbar Sher' Workers For Karnataka Congress Campaign

Rahul Gandhi also thanked the people of Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked leaders and workers of the party for running a "dignified and solid people-oriented campaign" for the assembly election in Karnataka, which voted on Wednesday.

Describing them as "Babbar Sher" (lions), the former Congress President also thanked people who came out to vote for a ‘progressive future'.

“I want to thank the 'Babbar Sher' workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future,” Mr Gandhi tweeted at the end of the polling.

Exit polls gave the Congress a clear edge, with four of them giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

The voting was done for 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka and the majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

The results will be declared on Saturday.