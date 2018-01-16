Baba Ramdev Says He Does Not Support FDI In Retail

On being asked whether he supports FDI in retail, Baba Ramdev said, "I would not support."
The yoga guru was speaking at an event to mark Patanjali's entry into e-commerce space by joining online retailers for selling its products.
When asked about the Centre's recent FDI relaxation decision for retail, Baba Ramdev said: "I don't want to create any political controversy on this occasion."
Recently, the Modi government has allowed 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail.
Baba Ramdev, a staunch supporter of swadeshi goods, also defended Patanjali's move to form partnership with US-based online retail major Amazon and PayTm, which is backed by Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba. "They are selling our swadeshi products," he said.
Comments
Baba Ramdev also said that he has plans to convert Patanjali into a non-profitable company, which would plough back its profit to the society.