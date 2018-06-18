Baba Ramdev Conducts Yoga Session In Jail, Shows Interest In Brand Tihar

The yoga guru spent nearly four hours inside the jail premises and visited the factory where the inmates prepared products that are sold under the brand name TJ and expressed willingness in partnering with the brand.
The inmates from nine jails had gathered at jail number 1 where Ramdev conducted the yoga session. He advised them to give up bad habits and negative emotions. "You should give up the feelings of anger and revenge. This will be my guru dakshina," Ramdev said.
CommentsHe also asked them to quit tobacco and smoking.
The jail has set a target of training at least 1,000 inmates as yoga teachers. He promised jobs to 1,000 inmates whenever they are released, the jail official said.