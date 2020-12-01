Baba Amte's Granddaughter Dies By Suicide: Cops

Sheetal Amte was found dead in Anandwan, the base of the organisation.

Sheetal Amte, the granddaughter of social activist Baba Amte, allegedly died by suicide on Monday at Warora in Maharashtra, said reports quoting family sources.

The 39-year-old recently had a public feud with other members of the Amte family over the management of Maharogi Seva Samiti, a social service organisation founded by Magsaysay awardee Baba Amte, who died in 2008.

"A special team has been called from Nagpur. A forensic probe is on. We will get more information after the post-mortem report comes. A case of accidental death has been registered," the Superintendent of Police of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Baba Amte's sons and their wives had recently put out a clarification on social media on several allegations from Sheetal Amte.

Baba Amte received India's second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, for his social work, especially for leprosy patients.

Anandwan, set up in 1959 at Warora, is administered by Maharogi Seva Samiti. Baba Amte's son Vikas Amte is the secretary and Sheetal Karajgi was the CEO.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)