Azim Premji Foundation To Give Government Schools In Srinagar A Makeover

The government primary schools in Srinagar are in for a revamp, courtesy the Azim Premji foundation.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the foundation to transform elementary schools.

"We have just signed a MoU with Azim Premji foundation - there is also Azim Premji University where teachers are trained. Now the plan is to train the teachers, increase the human capital - upgrade civil, brick and mortar infrastructure. In the first phase 8 government primacy schools are going to be upgraded as world class model schools," said Junaid Matoo, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

The Azim Premji Foundation will train government teachers and ensure that these schools are upgraded as model schools.

The MoU was signed few days ago in Srinagar in presence of J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

"Primary education is the corner stone and in collaboration with Azim Premji we are making a good beginning. I feel, the speed with which technology is changing, it's imperative for us to prepare ourselves for these changing circumstances " said Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor J&K)

Inspector General CRPF, Charu Sinha, played a key role in the initiative.

Officials say Azim Premji Foundation will deploy around 100 resource persons in Srinagar to help transform elementary education in government schools. Besides training teachers, the foundation will also play a role in upgrading the school infrastructure.

In Rajbagh area, a mosque housing a government primary school explains the state of affairs of elementary education in the city.

Most of the government schools have been shut since parents do not send their children to public schools due to poor infrastructure. Officials say 83 government primary schools still exit in the city but they are largely defunct and teachers outnumber students in most of them.

Education of children has been the biggest causality in Kashmir in last three decades of conflict. Since August 2019, schools have largely remained closed in the Valley - first due to situation post abrogation of article 370 and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.