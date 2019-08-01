Azam Khan Named In Money-Laundering Case By Enforcement Directorate

The ED took note of at least 26 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh police against Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party lawmaker.

All India | | Updated: August 01, 2019 20:01 IST
Azam Khan is accused of taking control of land forcibly. (File)


New Delhi: 

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been named in a case of money-laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with multiple cases of land-grabbing registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Thursday.

They said the agency took note of at least 26 First Information Reports or FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh police against the lawmaker to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

The ECIR is Enforcement Directorate's equivalent of a police FIR.

Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been pressed against Mr Khan and others who are accused of taking control over plots of land by force and through threats, they said.



