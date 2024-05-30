Azam Khan Gets 10 Years In Prison, Rs 14 Lakh Fine In 2016 Case

Case dates back to 2016 when houses in Dungarpur colony were allegedly demolished by Azam Khan. (File)

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs 14 lakh by a Rampur MP/MLA court in a case related to the forcible eviction, looting, and intimidation of residents of Dungarpur colony in Rampur during the SP government's tenure in 2016.

The court found Azam Khan guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal trespass, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, and mischief causing damage.

Three others, including the former Rampur municipal chairperson Azhar Ahmed Khan and former circle officer Aale Hasan, were also convicted and sentenced to 5 years with a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

The case dates back to 2016 when houses in the Dungarpur colony were allegedly demolished by Azam Khan and his aides to make way for government shelters.

Residents accused them of forcibly entering their homes, assaulting them, and looting money and belongings. An FIR was registered in 2019 after the change of government in Uttar Pradesh.

