'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav...': Navy's Big Day For Aircraft Carrier Vikrant

Aircraft carrier Vikrant has completed fourth phase sea trials

The Indian Navy's aircraft carrier Vikrant has successfully completed the fourth phase of sea trials.

In a tweet, the Navy said it conducted sea trials of major equipment and systems, including key aviation components.

"Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant successfully completed 4th phase of sea trials integrated trials of major equipment and systems, including key aviation equipment undertaken with further enhancement in performance, towards delivery of the largest indigenous warship in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the Navy tweeted along with two photos.

One of the photos show Vikrant from a distance, and in the other photo, a Naval Dhruv helicopter is seen hovering above the flight deck. A MiG-29K fighter jet and a Kamov Ka-31 helicopter are also seen parked on the flight deck.

The homemade aircraft carrier - the largest and most complex warship India has ever designed and built - set off on its first sea trials in August last year, 50 years after its namesake's key role in the 1971 war.

Vikrant will operate with approximately 24 Russian-built MiG-29K fighter jets - the same fighters already deployed on the INS Vikramaditya, presently the Navy's only operational aircraft carrier.