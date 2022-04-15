Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa Reaches UP's Aligarh, Administration Cautious

The Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa controversy has been fanned by various right-wing groups recently.

The recent controversy over the use of loudspeakers for prayers has now spilled over to Aligarh in West Uttar Pradesh where the local administration finds itself in a fix trying to maintain peace and communal harmony. RSS-linked student group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or ABVP, has started a campaign to stop the Azaan (Islamic prayer) playing over loudspeakers in the city and has asked permission to play the 'Hanuman Chalisa' (prayer for Hindu God Hanuman) by installing loudspeakers at 21 prominent intersections. Some have already started playing the Hindu prayer over loudspeakers from their own houses.

Various right-wing groups like the Hindu Sena have in the last two days joined the ABVP in requesting the district administration to stop the Azaan and allow Hanuman Chalisa to be played at 21 prominent places they have identified.

"We received the petition with the list of 21 places two days ago. We had the said that we will make a decision after consulting our senior officials. We discussed and felt that a solution should be reached through dialogue. This is a new phenomenon that could lead to more difficulties for people. There are people of many faiths living in the city, which could lead to more of such demands,' Rakesh Kumar Patel, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City, Aligarh, told NDTV.

Claiming that there have been positive developments in the talks with those making the demand, Mr Patel said there will be another meeting on Saturday where he is hopeful the issue will be resolved.

The Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa controversy has been fanned by various right-wing groups recently. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, aiming at the ruling Shiv Sena-led state government, had earlier this month demanded that loudspeakers at mosques be shut down and said if this is not stopped, "there will be speakers outside mosques playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' at higher volume".

Four MNS workers were arrested later for blasting Hanuman Chalisa over loudspeakers in front of the Shiv Sena headquarters in Mumbai. Timed ahead of the elections for India's richest municipal body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC - the controversy could help the MNS and the BJP corner the Shiv Sena which rules Maharashtra in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

MNS leaders in several parts of Maharashtra have taken to playing the Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers after a call-to-arms by Raj Thackeray at a rally in Mumbai on the occasion of the Marathi New Year festival Gudi Padwa.

A BJP leader in the state even offered to bankroll loudspeakers to play the Hanuman Chalisa in public places.